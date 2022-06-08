THE hard work of a martial arts trainer is set to be formally recognised during a national award ceremony.

Alistair Thomson is chief instructor at the Essex Wado Ryu Karate club in St Osyth Road, Clacton.

He is ranked fifth dan and has been training in martial arts for more than 40 years, this has not gone unnoticed by grandmasters worldwide.

Alistair said: “I got into martial arts because it was something interesting I found to do in the community, the main thing was to get out of my mums hair to be honest.

“I was very fidgety when I was younger and martial arts helped to centre and focus my attention.”

Grandmaster Gary Wasnieski ranked tenth dan has nominated sensei Alistair for an International Masters award.

Gary has been training as a martial artist for more than 60 years and has worked with Alistair for the last 15 years.

Grand master Gary added: “I for one am extremely proud, but I believe I talk for most people in saying we are very lucky and proud to have such a dedicated sensei at the heart of Essex Wado Ryu Karate in Clacton.”

As part of this award, Alistair will be teaching at a seminar to showcase his skills, Gary is an international martial arts star with connections in Hollywood.

He is working with Alistair in film choreography with the hopes of going to United States in the winter to work on a film.

A spokesperson for the Essex Wado Ryu Karate club: “Sensei Alistair is always very humble about what he teaches and the consistency, input and influence he has on peoples lives.”

Allistair added: “We don’t work with students as a group we focus on them as individuals to try and get the best out of them.

“The core values of confidence, self belief and achievement are very important to me, it doesn’t have to be winning a competition, even performing a simple move in front of a small crowd can do wonders for someone’s confidence.”

Alistair will be presented with this award in London on Saturday, June 25.

For more information and to get involved with the Essex Wado Ryu Karate in Clacton visit ewrk.co.uk/.