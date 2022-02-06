Live

Updates as jubilee celebrations get underway in north Essex

By Rebecca Creed

  • 👑 A number of jubilee events are taking place across Colchester and north Essex today
  • 👑 There will be a Queen’s birthday gun salute followed by a community picnic in Castle Park
  • 👑 This evening beacons will be lit across the county to mark the occasion

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos