- 👑 A number of jubilee events are taking place across Colchester and north Essex today
- 👑 There will be a Queen’s birthday gun salute followed by a community picnic in Castle Park
- 👑 This evening beacons will be lit across the county to mark the occasion
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here