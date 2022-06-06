A FORMER electrician who switched career and opened a furniture store for a better work-life balance is celebrating the tenth anniversary of his flagship store – and 20 years in business.

Robert Kennedy and wife Tracey Cullen-Kennedy opened the first Kennedy’s Furniture and Beds store in Clacton after Tracey was diagnosed with a series of health issues.

The couple have now clocked up 20 years in business and are toasting the tenth anniversary of opening their second store at Clacton Shopping Village – now one of the area’s biggest bed showrooms.

Dad-of-two Robert, who had previously travelled all over the UK as a self-employed electrician, wanted to work closer to home so he could take on more responsibility with their young son and have more family time.

Their 3,000 square feet Clacton store comfortably fits in a large selection of furniture and 20 display beds from some of the best-known British brands on the market..

The 49-year-old, who still takes care of all the store’s local deliveries himself, said: “We have no regrets, it’s been a much better way of life.

“It’s meant the difference between leaving at dawn and getting home after dark to having breakfast as a family and getting home when it’s light.

“It’s definitely more stable in terms of family life.

“The time has flown - every time you sign a new lease you realise another five years has gone.

“It’s an achievement just to keep going in business in this industry, especially with the ups and downs of Covid.

“After opening up our second store we extended our product ranges moving deeper into the bed market. It helped us not just to survive but flourish.

“I’ve done many jobs previously, including working as an electrician and a builder, and I’ve worked for myself since I was 19.

“In construction that meant a great deal of travelling. I wanted us to be together more and work closer to home and to have a business that didn’t involve me running all over the country.”

Tracey currently takes a behind-the-scenes administrative while Robert works in the Clacton Shopping Village store.