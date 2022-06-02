MORE than 100 people enjoyed a sell-out concert to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee in style, while raising vital cash for charity.

Princes Theatre, Clacton, played host to Clacton Concert Orchestra’s Jubilee Concert on Sunday.

It brought together the community in a café-style event which enabled the audience to enjoy tea and cake while soaking up the atmosphere.

There was an abundance of Union flag waving and audience participation led by Clacton-based singer, Tessa Collitt.

The concert played pieces which are favourites of the Queen, including a selection from the musical Oklahoma and Abba.

Clacton Concert Orchestra chairman Hannah Speck said: “ It was amazing to see how the concert brought people together to celebrate this special event.”

Money raised from the event is still being counted up but will be donated to St Helena Hospice.

The next concert for the orchestra will be July 16 at Salvation Army Hall, Clacton.