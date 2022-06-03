A CONCERNED MP has thrown his weight behind controversial plans to build 110 miles of pylons across East Anglia.

National Grid’s proposal for the 50-metre pylons to be installed across Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk have met huge backlash from residents and politicians alike.

The network will run south easterly past Washbrook and Copdock and East Bergholt until it crosses the border into the Colchester district, running underground past Dedham, Langham and crossing the A12.

Colchester MP Will Quince has now written to the Government’s energy, clean growth and climate change minister, Greg Hands, formally objecting to the plans.

Mr Quince argued an undersea cable route should be used instead of the overground blueprints, and residents should be able to have their say on this suggestion.

He said: “I have recently become aware of new proposals from the National Grid… These are set to loop around the north of Colchester, metres away from the Dedham Vale, area of outstanding natural beauty.

“These pylons would destroy the beautiful scenery and countryside that Colchester is so lucky to have on its doorstep.

“It is, of course, essential to carry more clean energy to homes, however, I am concerned the consultation does not cover the decision already made by the National Grid for the new pylon run to be underground.

“The decision to run the pylons overground instead of using a viable undersea cable route was made without any public engagement or explanation.”

Mr Quince added: “I would like to formally object to the current plans and instead propose these lines be placed on the seabed around the coast from Norfolk to Tilbury.

“This would alleviate the damaging environmental impact the current proposals would cause.

“At the minimum, I would like to see the consultation expanded to permit the public to express their views of the wider choice of overland vs undersea.”

Liam Walker, project director at East Anglia GREEN previously told the Gazette: “National policy sets out that in most cases overhead cables are an appropriate solution but, of course, we understand that landscape and visual impacts are an issue.

