THE Queen’s subjects in Tendring will honour her 70-year reign with host of right royal events.

Celebrations will take place in every town and village in the district to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Numerous roads will also be closed for street parties across the four-day jubilee weekend.

Tendring Council’s chairman Peter Harris spoke for many residents when he said it would be a historic occasion.

He said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment, celebrating 70 glorious years of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, where she has steered us calmly through seven decades where the world has changed immensely.

“I hope all of Tendring comes out to mark this historic occasion and takes part in one of the many events happening right around the district to share in the platinum jubilee celebrations.”

Some of the major celebrations in Tendring include Frinton’s street party in Connaught Avenue on Friday from 2pm until 6pm.

The road will be closed for the event, which will include free children’s rides, the Essex Caledonian Band, the Tendring Brass band, entertainers and a children’s barn dance.

A tea party will be laid by the Frinton Business Group and St Mary’s Church for 100 pensioners, who will have transport supplied from their care homes.

Community events are taking place on Clacton greensward on Thursday from 5pm to 7pmand inclyude a teddy bear picnic, face painter, balloon modeller and magician, story teller, plus circus and craft workshops, for children to enjoy.

Following the picnic will be ‘an evening at the proms’ combining live music from the Harmonettes, Random Folk and the Spectrum choir, along with some ‘best of’ moments from BBC Proms of the past.

The Mad About Theatre Company and Community Voluntary Services Tendring will also be hostign an event at the West Greensward on Saturday from 10am and 3pm.

The 1953 theme Platina Plaza event will include a theatre marquee with live entertainment compared by magician and entertainer Christopher Frost.

There will also be performances from JA Performance Art, a magician and a drumming workshop.

Sharon Alexander, from CVS Tendring, said: “We’re really looking forward to what is set to be an amazing event to mark the jubilee.”

Celebrations - a free fireworks extravaganza will take place around 9pm on Friday

BEACONS will be lit across Tendring as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

More than 2,000 beacons are being lit across the UK and in the Commonwealth as part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee weekend.

St Osyth Parish Council will be lighting the way at Cowley Park, in Mill Street, St Osyth at 9.45 pm on Thursday, June 2.

Sonia Grantham, chairman of the parish council said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.”

A beacon will also be lit at the same time near Walton’s iconic Naze Tower, following a jubilee party in the resort’s High Street.

Walton’s carnival queen and her court, together with Walton Sea Cadet band, will accompany mayor Terry Allen to light the beacon.

Following a series of events on Clacton’s Greensward from 5pm to 7pm on the same day, there will be parade down to Clacton’s new jubilee beacon – located at the edge of the Martello car park – before the beacon is lit at 9.45pm.