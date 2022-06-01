A MOTORCYLIST has been transported to hospital following a collision which has left them with life-threatening injuries.

Essex Police are investigating a collision in Olivers Road, Clacton which has left a motorbike rider in serious condition.

It was reported a car and a motorbike were in collision shortly before 2.55pm today (Wednesday, June 1).

The motorbike rider has sustained life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: "The road will be closed between Wellesley Road and Old Road until about 9pm tonight.

"Please avoid the area and plan your journey.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding.

"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.

"If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk.

"Please quote incident 638 of 1 June."