PORTRAITS of the Queen will go on display at Alresford rail station in Essex to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.
The portraits have been painted by children at Alresford Primary School and have been reproduced as posters by the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership, who have also worked with the school to deliver rail safety talks.
Last year they also created a bee-friendly sculpture together for Alresford rail station’s garden which led to a national ‘Bees Needs Champions’ Award from the government’s Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).
Jayne Sumner, the Community Rail Partnership’s Engagement Manager, said, “The portraits are fantastic – the children have done such a brilliant job and the posters are really going to add some colour and fun to Alresford station and will be a lovely addition to the community’s Jubilee celebrations.”
Alresford Primary School Head Teacher, Sarah Dukelow, said: "It is wonderful that our children have had the opportunity to be part of such an important moment in history, and for their contributions to be celebrated in this way. "
