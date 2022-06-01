POLICE have provided an update after a collision involving a car and motorcycle on the A133.
The crash happened in Olivers Road, Clacton by the Shell garage and Old Road has been closed as a result, the air ambulance is also attending the scene.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of a collision in Old Road, Clacton shortly before 2.55pm today, Wednesday, June 1.
“It was reported a car and a motorbike were in collision. The motorbike rider has sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
“We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.
“If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm, quoting incident 638 of June 1.
“You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
