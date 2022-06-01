A DRIVER had a lucky escape after a lapse in concentration saw them leave a major road and pile into greenery.
The car was found by police officers in bushes next to the A12 yesterday with the driver remarkably uninjured.
The driver of this vehicle had a very lucky escape yesterday after rolling their vehicle off the A12 and was completely uninjured. This highlights what can result from a momentary lapse in concentration. C1 - South RPU@A12_Info @EPBrentwood pic.twitter.com/yhir3l5Za3— Essex Roads Policing (@EPRoadsPolicing) June 1, 2022
A police spokesman said: “The driver of this vehicle had a very lucky escape yesterday after rolling their vehicle off the A12 and was completely uninjured.
"This highlights what can result from a momentary lapse in concentration.”
