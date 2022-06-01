A DRIVER had a lucky escape after a lapse in concentration saw them leave a major road and pile into greenery.

The car was found by police officers in bushes next to the A12 yesterday with the driver remarkably uninjured.

A police spokesman said: “The driver of this vehicle had a very lucky escape yesterday after rolling their vehicle off the A12 and was completely uninjured.

"This highlights what can result from a momentary lapse in concentration.”