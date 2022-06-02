A PARISH council chairman has been handed a British Empire Medal for service to her beloved village.

Sonia Grantham, 79, has been named as a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) in the Queen's birthday honours list.

The honour was awarded for services to the community in St Osyth.

Mrs Grantham, who was headteacher of Elmstead Primary School for 14 years, has been St Osyth Parish Council’s chairman for 14 years.

She has also been a church warden for 20 years and has been on part of the St Osyth Priory and Parish Trust since 2018.

She said: “I feel quite overwhelmed and humbled that someone has taken the trouble to nominate me so that I could receive it – it was quite a surprise and a great honour.

“I think it being announced during the queen’s platinum jubilee had made it even more special.”

Mrs Grantham played a big part in the parish’s fight against St Osyth Priory’s plans to build hundreds of homes in the village.

But she now works with the ancient monument’s owners as part of the St Osyth Priory and Parish Trust, which aims to benefit the historic site and the village.

They are currently working on a bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund for £2.5million.

Mrs Grantham added: “One of the main things I’ve been involved with in the parish was the fight against St Osyth Priory to mitigate some of the building and we were successful to a certain extend.

“It was quite a fight, but we are now moving on and building a good relationship with the priory’s owners so that the village benefits.

“The other thing we have fought for is improvements to the cross roads.

“It has been a complete nightmare, but we have worked hard with Essex Highways and our own consultants to make recommendations to mitigate speeding.”

Works on new speed signage and speed cushions is expected to start soon.

Mrs Grantham added: “It’s fantastic to have been given the honour – and especially because it is for making a contribution to the place where I have lived for so many years.

"It wouldn't have been possible without a really good team, so I share this honour with others.

"We have brilliant councillors and a brilliant parish clerk."