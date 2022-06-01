A POLICE officer has told of his shock after being awarded a British Empire Medal for his dedication to his career.

Special Superintendent Leon Dias has been recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his services to policing, namely Essex Police and the Special Constabulary.

The 50-year-old first joined Cambridgeshire Constabulary as a special in 1997 but transferred to Essex two years later when he moved home.

Leon proceeded to rise through the ranks to become chief officer, the most senior position in the Essex Police Special Constabulary, before stepping back to his current role as he missed operational policing.

Most recently, during the pandemic, Leon liaised with the Eastern Region PPE hub based in Essex so specials could collect and deliver essential supplies to the region’s police forces and health services.

Leon said: “When the letter came through, it was amazing. It was not expected and it’s not why we do what we do.

“As well as the shock of the letter, the fact that someone, somewhere has taken the trouble to put me forward and that the medal is for services to policing means a lot to me.

“I have been fortunate to lead on some large operational events for the specials but the success is only possible because of all the amazing other volunteers I work with, every day.

“This award is for an individual but it is also recognition for the values of all our volunteers.

“Policing has been a part of my life for half my life, it’s an honour to be a part of it.

It’s not the first time Leon has brushed shoulders with royalty either, with him recalling the Queen’s visit to Colchester in 2004 where she had lunch in the Town Hall before visiting the University of Essex.

He added: “I was in charge of the ceremonial officers in the Town Hall and we were providing low-key security, too. That was a real honour.

“The Queen’s protection told at the time they had never come across specials being trusted with that much responsibility before.”