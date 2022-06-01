Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Hugo

Hugo (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Shih Tzu

Colour - White grey

Hugo came into the care of the RSPCA as his previous owner could no longer take care of him.

Despite his recent upheaval he keeps his spirits high and is always up for a walk or cuddle with his favourite people.

He is spritely and lively and loves a good run around the park, he is friendly with most people he knows but he does have a stubborn side to him and will refuse to be moved if he is warm and comfortable!

If you want to adopt Hugo, you can view their full profile here.

Mabel

Mabel (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Brown and white

Mabel has had a difficult time over the last few months after her previous owner brought her in because she was about to have a litter.

Even after this uncertain time, Mabel remains a very sweet cat who is always excited to interact with people. She is playful and enjoys spending her afternoons with her cat toys.

If you want to adopt Mabel, you can view their full profile here.

Kit and Cambell

Kit and Cambell (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Three months old

Breed - Lionhead

Colour - One is black and one is brown

Kit and Cambell are two rabbits who would like to find their forever home together.

They are described as Ffriendly to everyone, laidback, well socialised, good all rounders, and family orientated.

Kit and Cambell would likely be suited for first-time owners or families with young children.

If you want to adopt Kit and Cambell, you can view their full profile here.

Hades

Hades (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Seven years old

Breed - German Shepherd

Colour - Black and Tan

If you are looking for a loyal German Shepherd companion then Hades is the dog for you, he will love to spend quality time with you watching films on the sofa, going for walks in nature or a game of football in the garden.

A calm, patient home would be ideal for him as he can get a bit overwhelmed if his world gets too busy.

He would also prefer to be the only pet in the home.

If you want to adopt Hades you can view his full profile here.