A LIFESAVING charity stalwart who transformed air ambulance services across the east of England has been recognised by the Queen.

Former chief executive of East Anglian Air Ambulance, Patrick Peal will receive an MBE for his services to emergency care in the region.

The 68-year-old is due to accept his Member of the Order of the British Empire from a senior member of the Royal Family during an investiture at Buckingham Palace in due course.

The palace announced Mr Peal’s honour is in recognition of his “visionary approach” and commitment to both regional and national air ambulance services over the past 21 years.

Royal approval - the Queen and Patrick Peal

Mr Peal helped to turn the charity from its infancy, with just one helicopter in use once a week, to a fully-fledged helicopter emergency medical service, flying 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Instrumental in gaining national recognition for air ambulance charities, the former chief executive also spearheaded the creation of Air Ambulances UK, a charity representing all 23 air ambulance organisations in the UK.

To date, the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity has completed 33,549 life-saving missions since it launched 22 years ago, supporting thousands of people across East Anglia.

More than 100,000 patients and their loved ones have benefitted and millions of pounds have been raised to support the charity since its conception.

Celebration - Patrick Peal

Mr Peal said: “Receiving this accolade is humbling. EAAA wouldn’t be held in such high regard and give so much back to the community if it weren’t for the hard work and dedication from each and every member of the team.

“I feel this award is a tribute to all our staff, volunteers, supporters and patients too.

“From front line doctors, paramedics, and pilots, to the ground staff working, we have achieved great things together, by committing, sharing the same vision, and respecting one another.”

He added: “Air ambulance services save lives, the more we can do to support them to fly and have the resources they need, the more lives they can save.

“I have had the honour of playing a part in this along with my colleagues who, like me, are determined to keep our incredible teams in the air.”