BEACONS will be lit across Tendring as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

More than 2,000 beacons are being lit across the UK and in the Commonwealth as part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee weekend.

St Osyth Parish Council will be lighting the way at Cowley Park, in Mill Street, St Osyth, at 9.45 pm on Thursday, June 2.

Sonia Grantham, chairman of the parish council said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

“We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

A beacon will also be lit at the same time near Walton’s iconic Naze Tower, following a jubilee party in the resort’s High Street.

Walton’s carnival queen and her court, together with Walton Sea Cadet band, will accompany mayor Terry Allen to light the beacon.

Following a series of events on Clacton’s Greensward from 5pm to 7pm on the same day, there will be parade down to Clacton’s new jubilee beacon – located at the edge of the Martello car park – before the beacon is lit at 9.45pm.

The Harwich Society will also be lighting a beacon to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Cliff Park, Dovercourt, on the evening of Thursday, June 2, at 9.45pm.

Colin Farnell, chairman of the Harwich Society, will light the beacon and will be accompanied by a piper and the 4th Dovercourt Sea Scouts.

“The lighting of Harwich’s beacon is always a moving and poignant occasion as it links centuries of history with celebrations of the present,” said Mr Franell.

“The Harwich Society is delighted to be playing a part in our historic town’s celebrations of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

Bruno Peek, Pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons, said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth.

“They will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

“It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.

“The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment.

“We would like to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour."