STREETS parties will be taking place across Tendring to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On Thursday there will be events in Walton’s High Street, as well as at Harwich Quay.

On Friday there will be events and road closures in Boley Drive and Oxford Crescent, Clacton, as well as Connaught Avenue, Frinton, and at Frinton Montessori, as well as Colne Yacht Club in Brightlingsea and New Road in Mistley.

On Saturday there will be street events across Clacton, including in Clarendon Park, Gerard Road, Queensway and Preston Road, as well as Broadway in Jaywick.

There will also be activities in Dovercourt High Street and Kingsway, as well as Outpart Eastward in Harwich, Parsonage Lane in Tendring, South Street in Manningtree, Sydney Street in Brightlingsea and in both St Botolophs Terrace and Perceval Road in Walton.

On Sunday there will be events in Dean street and Western Road in Brightlingsea and Chestnut Avenue, Keith Road and Turpins Avenue in Clacton, as well as Church Square in St Osyth, Church Road in Elmstead and Kings Head Street in Harwich.