PRIMARY school pupils enjoyed early jubilee celebrations ahead of the half-term holidays.

Children at the Highfields Primary School in Colchester Road, Lawford, took part in sponsored treasure hunt, which saw families come together to raise £855 for the school.

The pupils were also involved in a special British values assembly followed by a jubilee lunch with more than 300 children.

Burrsville Infant Academy in Craigfield Avenue, Clacton held a school street party to mark the jubilee on Thursday, May 26.

Before the party started, David Mitchell-Gears ex-chairman of Bowls England unveiled a plaque in memory of his wife who was a teacher at Burrsville years ago and a volunteer after that.

A spokesperson for Burrsville infant academy said: “Mrs Mitchell-Gears left us some money in her will and we have purchased a small outside shelter area for the children and replaced the little stage they dance on at lunchtime.”

Oakwood Infant Nursery in Windsor Avenue, Clacton celebrated the jubilee all week by learning about the Queen and her family.

They made crowns, flags, collages and puppets and had extra singing assemblies where they learnt to sing special songs.

Letterbox Day Nursery in High Street, Walton had jubilee garden party consisting of various red, white and blue activities.

Pupils made golden crowns, had face painting, played games and enjoyed music and dancing on Wednesday, May 26.

St Philomena’s School in Hadleigh Road, Frinton held a proms concert at St Mary’s Church on Tuesday, May 24.

The school choir put together a programme of music with songs including My Guardian Angel, Teddy Bear’s Picnic and others and the evening was rounded off with the national anthem.

Lawford Primary School in The Avenue, Lawford celebrated by having children performing with songs and plays to parents.

Pupils also submitted portraits of the Queen for a competition run by the Royal Collection and the London Grid for Learning.

Gosfield School in Halstead Road, Gosfield welcomed six-year-old Tymofii (Tim) and family from Ukraine.

Tim joined in with the school’s jubilee’s festivities and is getting more comfortable every day.