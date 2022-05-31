A BOWLS club is hoping to increase its membership following a successful open day in Frinton.

Frinton Bowls Club, based at Park Playing Fields in Jubilee Way, opened its doors to residents on Sunday and Monday.

The club currently has 110 members, who play in four teams throughout the season, but it’s hoping to encourage even more people to take up the sport.

Dave West, president of Frinton Bowls Club, said: “The club has an active events programme and fun nights and barbecues and for those who are less inclined to take to the green indoor games with bingo and fish and chips.

“I would like to see Frinton Bowls Club’s reputation maintained throughout Essex and hope we have a great season and enjoy bowling along with our new members.”