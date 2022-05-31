AN innovative partnership that has provided students across six schools with a greater range of subjects has won a top national award.

The VI6 Partnership is celebrating after picking up a Pearson National Teaching Award in recognition of the collaboration between five schools and the University of Essex.

The partnership was set up to support sixth form subjects where there is traditionally low uptake in any one school.

But, with teachers and students teaming up for lessons held at the university, around 180 students are now benefitting from the unique opportunity.

The partnership includes Clacton Coastal Academy, Clacton County High School, Philip Morant School, Colne Community School, Thurstable School and Essex University.

Neil Gallagher, executive headteacher at County High and the Colne Community School, said: “Not only does it allow us to viably deliver post-16 learning in some ‘smaller volume’ subjects, delivered by excellent teachers from across our schools, it is opening really exciting school-to-school, MAT-to-MAT dialogue about learning and teaching.

"I know many of our students will be the first in their family to access a university education and their time at Essex University has really helped raise their aspirations.”

Lucy Murray, director of outreach at Essex University, said: “The VI6 project is an important part of our outreach activity with local schools and colleges and we are delighted that it has been recognised with this award.

“As a university, we strive to raise the aspirations of young people with the potential to go to university, regardless of what their background is.

“VI6 demonstrates how, by working together and being innovative, we can all support young people to succeed.”

The partnership gained a Silver Award in recognition of its outstanding commitment to changing the lives of young people by providing increased opportunity and greater success for students.

As a Silver Award winner, VI6 Partnership has now been shortlisted to win one of just 16 Gold Awards later in the year.

Sharon Hague, senior vice president of schools at Pearson UK, said: “Congratulations to the Silver Award winners on their incredible achievement, they should all feel very proud of themselves."