A CHURCH is inviting owners and their dogs to take part in a competition in celebration of the Queen’s jubilee.

Homelands Free Church in Garden Road, Walton, will host the fancy dress parade and competition.

Dogs involved will wear their favourite clothes and prizes will be handed out to the best dressed dog and owner and most well behaved dog.

The competition is open to everyone and will take place from 12.30pm on Saturday, June 4.

For more information call the church on 01255 850165.

Minister Andrew Openshaw at Homelands Church. Picture: Liz Huxley