THE reopening of Walton Pier following a major revamp has been delayed.

The seaside attraction is undergoing a "significant" investment and it was hoped it could be open in time for the jubilee celebrations.

Pier owner Russell Bolesworth purchased the site in 2016 and promised to turn the ageing jewel into a top tourist destination.

It will soon boast a new arcade area, set to be the longest in the UK at 115 metres, as well as the latest arcade games and a virtual reality simulator.

There will also be four new escape rooms, with six more planned, and new bowling alleys.

A spokesman for the landmark said: “Walton Pier has been undergoing a massive transformation and we were really trying to get open for the Jubilee weekend but unfortunately we couldn’t quite make it in time.

“We are now aiming to open from June 20 and will be much more ready for our loyal customers than if we tried to rush things.

“We know it’s not ideal to have to wait, but we really want to make our relaunch something worth waiting for.

“We really hope customers can extend your patience a bit further and we are sure you’re going to love the new Walton Pier.”