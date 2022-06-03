Hundreds of families gathered at a sponsored walk and family fun day to fundraise for a neonatal unit.

The event was organised by Reece Lloyd of Tiptree and the Wish Upon a Fairy charity, taking place in Castle Park, Colchester.

Both Reece and the Wish Upon a Fairy founders received care from the neonatal unit at Colchester Hospital as their children were born premature.

Launch - The walkers were set off by neonatal unit nurse Lin who cut the ribbon.

Grace Lamb, of Clacton and co-founder of Wish Upon a Fairy, said: “All the festivities arrived on time which was great, we had bouncy castles, rides, 28 stalls, food vendors and more.

“Lots of people came and registered for the walk and we had our special nurse Lin from the neonatal unit cut the ribbon to set everyone off.”

It was a rainy day but more than 100 people took part in the walk, each at their own pace. Some ran, but most people walked including parents with pushchairs showing everyone could get involved.

Petting zoo - Sisters Ami, 11, Ella, 9, and Lou Ryan-Smith, 3, with the animals.

The rain meant that the event had to close an hour early, despite this more than £2400 was raised for the neonatal unit with more money set to come in from sponsors.

Grace added: “Luckily the children didn’t mind the weather too much as they still had a great time on the rides and bouncy castles.

“The stalls made a nice bit of money and our face painter was really generous giving us half of her profits.”

Adorable - Daisy Lloyd, 8, and Grace Hewitt, 2, with their faces painted

There was a dance show that went on and the petting zoo provided by Animalistic Encounters was another great attraction for the children especially.

During the event, the organisers handed out 150 gift bags with treats and newspapers supplied by the Gazette.

A raffle also took place with the winner receiving a camera installation worth £700, donated by Advanced Protection.

Racers - Children enjoying the rides

Grace said: “Overall it was a good day considering the weather, we raised more than we expected.

“I’d like to thank all of our sponsors, the stall providers and performers, the Gazette and everyone who attended on the day.”