A NEW play is set to have its world premiere that will see a dark intelligent thriller inspired by real live events hit the stage.

Evelyn, a new play starring Coronation Street star Rula Lenska, will perform its world premiere at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester.

The play was written by award-winning playwright Tom Ratcliffe and is set in Walton.

It is a story of mob-justice in modern day Britain that asks the question of whether justice is really served.

Rula said: “There are lots of things that excite me about this play. It's a feisty and extraordinary piece of writing - and it's this wonderful amalgamation of surrealism with realism.

“There’s a lot of comedy, there's a lot of darkness and there's a lot of parallels to real life. All the characters go on an incredible journey, and for me, it's quite special because it's a real character part.”

The premise of Evelyn saw writer Tom Ratcliffe shortlisted for the 2016 intake of the Old Vic 12 before the play reached the longlist of 27 plays for the 2017 Verity Bargate award.

The play has also been longlisted for the Papatango new writing prize and the Theatre503 playwriting award.

It is set to run until June 11 before transferring to the Southwark Playhouse in London.

For more information and to book your tickets visit mercurytheatre.co.uk/event/evelyn/.