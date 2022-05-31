FRINTON Summer Theatre will be returning to full strength this year.

The popular theatre is the longest-running summer repertory theatre in the country.

After being hit by Covid-19 restrictions over the past two years, it will be putting on a full programme this season – including with performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s West End smash Jesus Christ Superstar in a big tent on Frinton Greensward.

There will also be a series of plays, a children’s theatre, comedy and music nights, running from July 12 to September 4, with tickets ranging from to £5 to £40.

Clive Brill, producer and artistic director for the theatre, said: “I am so pleased with how this first post-pandemic season has shaped up.

“We have some very strong new plays, including Ron Hutchinson’s Ghosts of the Titanic, which has just finished successful runs in London and Belfast, and Laura Wade’s National Theatre and West End hit, Home, I’m Darling.

“There is some laugh-out-loud comedy alongside gentler tones and a terrific adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s novel An Elephant in the Garden for young audiences.

“I am over the moon to see the return of our musical in the big top tent.

“This will be a fantastic summer of theatre.”

The season will include a series of performances at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, including Ladies in Lavender from July 12 to 16, Ghosts of the Titanic from July 19 to 23, Bunch of Amateurs from July 26 to 30 July, a Comedy Night on July 31, Home I’m Darling from August 2 to 6, Moonlight and Magnolias from August 9 to 13 and David Copperfield from August 16 to 20.

The Big Top on Frinton Greensward will see performances of Jesus Christ Superstar, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, from August 19 to September 4.

The big top will also see An Elephant in the Garden from August 12 to 31 and there will also be music nights at Frinton Lawn Tennis Club on July 17 and August 7.

The box office at 60 Connaught Avenue is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm, or call 01255 775727 or book online at frintonsummertheatre.org.