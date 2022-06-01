A BUS company has launched a new group ticket for the summer season, giving passengers the chance to save money as they enjoy a day trip.
Until September 3, any group of five can travel on Hedingham & Chambers’ Clacton Rocks service for a total of £6.40 or the Seasiders route for £11.
The new seasiders group weekly ticket at £42 allows a group of five to travel on the bus throughout the week.
Davina Langley, of Hedingham & Chambers, said: “We are hoping for a great summer season on the Tendring coast, and with our group ticket any five people can get together for a day trip and save money.
“We want to help passengers enjoy a day out with their friends or family, save money on their travel and do their bit for the environment by leaving their car at home, too.”
Additionally, those heading to Clacton beach can take advantage of Hedingham and Chambers offering a £1 single fare helping daytrippers arriving at Clacton Rail Station to take a ride into the town centre and back at the end of the day.
For more information on what Hedingham and Chambers has to offer, download the company’s app.
