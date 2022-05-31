BOSSES at Clacton Pier are hoping for a bumper half term of celebration.

After a slow start at the weekend due to indifferent weather it is expected that business will pick up as families make the most of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Heavy rain on Sunday meant that the day was a washout – apart from the indoor attractions which were kept busy.

Pier director Billy Ball said that he is confident that trade will improve as the week goes on.

“Fingers and toes are all crossed that the weather will be decent, which is always crucial,” he added.

“However, I feel the biggest factor this half term is that we have the four-day Jubilee celebrations from Thursday and that is when I think families will be looking to spend their money.

“It would be great if it ends up being a very special event which brings everyone together to have fun.”

The number of rides on offer has recently increased with the return of the Wild Mouse Roller Coaster after refurbishment and a new coin-operated battery car and track for younger children.

“Every effort is being made to up the number of attractions on site and we never standstill,” said Mr Ball.

“Work is constantly taking place to ensure that every inch of the pier pays its way. It is absolutely necessary when you are maintaining and repairing an iconic 150-year-old structure.”

A host of live entertainment has been laid on over the bank holiday including music and magic. These include Faye Phillips, Skittlez, SMC, The Tail Feathers, Deano Singer and Carl Chapman. James Magic will be providing the tricks in the Boardwalk Bar and Grill.

A free fireworks extravaganza has been planned for around 9pm on Friday June 3.