A FOODBANK was boosted by a much-needed shopping delivery from a not-for-profit organisation.

Palmer and Partners 500 is an organisation dedicated to support those in need and recently nominated the Brightlingsea Foodbank to receive £500 worth of goods weighing 406kg.

Brightlingsea Foodbank is co-ordinated by Win Pomroy who said she was over the moon when she heard of the nomination and the donation.

She said: “Brightlingsea Foodbank are so grateful to the 500 Club for their most generous donation of £500, with which they have purchased much needed food for out foodbank.

“This will be sorted and packed at our parent foodbank, Colchester, Tollgate and returned to us in the form of food packs, both standard and family.

“As you can imagine, due to the present economic climate, food and monetary donations have lessened as people start to feel the impact of food and fuel price rises.

“We are indebted to Palmer and Partners 500 Club for this much needed support.”

Mrs Pomroy provided the 500 club with a list of essential items for residents in need.

These items were then delivered by Debbie Humphrey, chair and founder of the 500 club and committee member Melanie Clohosy.

For more information and to support Brightlingsea Foodbank call 07970 480968, 07377 738806 or 01206 303902.