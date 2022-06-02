IT was time to get stuck in during a mud runner 10k marathon as an engineer raised funds for charity and to honour his late father.

Quentin Daly Jr, 31, lived in St Osyth and Brightlingsea for most of his life before recently moving away and his family still reside in the area.

He took part in the Tough Mudder 10k marathon in Henley organised by his girlfriend’s company Brakspear to raise money for the UK Sepsis Trust.

Muddy feet - Quentin after the mud runner 10k marathon

His father Quentin Sr died from sepsis three years ago and he has since undertaken several fundraising activities in his memory.

Quentin said: “Dad was only 49 when he passed away, it started off with pneumonia then he got blood poisoning from that.

“He fell ill and wanted and was treated at the hospital but didn’t want to stay.

“When he went home it turned out that he had sepsis, he was at a holiday home on his own when he died.”

Since his father’s death, Quentin has dressed up as Mrs Claus in Tenerife to fundraise for the UK Sepsis Trust during Christmas 2021.

Fancy - Quentin dressed as Mrs Claus in Tenerife during Christmas last year

He recently took part in the mud running 10K marathon because he wanted to do something different.

Quentin added: “I enjoy a bit of football and I got to the gym quite a bit but I wanted something a bit more challenging this time.”

“This marathon was different from the normal 10K where you run all the way, this course had monkey bars, I had to climb up high walls and there was an electric shockwave obstacle that managed to ding me.”

Quentin believes it’s important to raise awareness for sepsis because of how quickly it can cause one’s health to deteriorate.

Squad - Quentin, Yasmin and the Brakspear team after the run

Quentin Sr was into combat sports and used to take part in judo and boxing, he was a builder with his own construction company and was relatively healthy.

He said: “My family is healthy as well we haven’t dealt with any other illnesses like this and I’d like sepsis awareness to become more mainstream.”

For more information and to donate to the UK Sepsis Trust visit sepsistrust.org/make-a-donation.