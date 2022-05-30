A MAN has been forced to stump up almost £450 after dodging a train fare.

Josh Pierce, 25, of The Chase, Holland-on-Sea, was found onboard a train at Liverpool Street Station in London on March 2.

Barkingside Magistrates' Court heard he entered the train for the purpose of travelling without having a valid ticket.

The case was proved using the single justice procedure, which means it was decided by a single magistrate and defendants don't have to appear in court.

Pierce was fined £220, ordered to pay £40.80 compensation, £150 costs and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

