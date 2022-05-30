A MAN has been forced to stump up almost £450 after dodging a train fare.
Josh Pierce, 25, of The Chase, Holland-on-Sea, was found onboard a train at Liverpool Street Station in London on March 2.
Barkingside Magistrates' Court heard he entered the train for the purpose of travelling without having a valid ticket.
The case was proved using the single justice procedure, which means it was decided by a single magistrate and defendants don't have to appear in court.
Pierce was fined £220, ordered to pay £40.80 compensation, £150 costs and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article