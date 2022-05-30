BRAINBOXES have been presented with a shield after triumphing in Frinton Literary Festival’s popular quiz.

The quiz was set and presented by Clive Brill, new chairman of the festival committee.

Twelve teams pitted their wits in a closely contested challenge which was won by the Our Gracie team.

The their efforts were rewarded with first prize and the Frinton Literary Festival Shield.

The Frinton Literary Festival, which exists to promote the love of literature in all its forms, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The festival has a sparkling array of authors planned between October 20 and 23, including international best selling literary greats Paula Hawkins (Girl on the Train) and Anthony Horowitz.

A spokesman said: “The committee would like to thank everyone who attended the evening for their generous support which helped to boost Covid-hit festival funds.

“The full programme including a short story competition is soon to be announced.”

Tickets will be on sale at Caxton Books, in Connaught Avenue, in July.