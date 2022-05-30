CLACTON will become a fairy-tale land when West End stage show Shrek the Musical comes to the Princes Theatre – with a cast made entirely of young people, professional scenery and amazing costumes.

Open auditions are being held to cast for roles in the production, which is being staged at the theatre from September 29 to October 1.

The auditions take place on Sunday, June 5, at the Clacton theatre in Station Road, and are open to performers aged eight to 18.

Melissa Wenn, principal of the award-winning Princes Youth Theatre – which has previously put on productions including Godspell, We Will Rock You and Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat – and director for Shrek the Musical, said she was looking forward to staging the show.

“This is a really big show to bring to the Princes Theatre, and a fantastic opportunity for our young performers to experience a top West End production,” she said.

“Knowing what strong local performer talent we have in Tendring I am confident we will be spoilt for choice at the auditions, and would urge anyone – regardless of experience – who is interested to try out for a role.”

Shrek the Musical is set in a mythical land, and tells the story of an ogre whose happy isolation in his swamp is ruined when a group of homeless fairy-tale characters take over his home.

Shrek vows to get them their homes back by taking on Lord Farquaad, for whom he has to undergo a quest – aided by his unwanted sidekick Donkey – to rescue a princess who is not all that she seems from a fierce, fire-breathing dragon.

Audition registration opens at 9am, with juniors (primary school age at the time of performance) auditioning until 12noon, and seniors (secondary school age) until 2.30pm.

Those auditioning for a main part in the show will need to perform, acapella, a verse and chorus of any song, and will be given an acting piece to perform on the day.

Rehearsals for Shrek the Musical will begin in June, and tickets will go on sale later in the year.