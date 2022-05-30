A FIRST-FLOOR maisonette in Clacton is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel.

The two-bedroom home at Silverdale Court, Holland Road, is among 121 lots in the latest auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is being offered with a £130,000-plus leasehold guide price and vacant possession at the firm’s auction.

Tenure is the remainder of a 999-year lease from 1964 at a current ground rental of £15 per annum.

The current auction, the fourth of eight this year, ends on June 16. For more details, go to cliveemson.co.uk.