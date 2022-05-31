DEVASTATED residents have rallied together against plans to upgrade East Anglia’s electricity network which will see huge pylons on their doorsteps.

More than 100 people staged a protest outside the Lawford Venture Centre against National Grid’s plans for 110 miles of 50-metre pylons across Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.

The Essex residents, some of whom were in tears, claim the giant pylons would scar the countryside, blight their homes and cause environmental damage.

They have also accused National Grid of only informing a small number of people about the plans, saying the company failed to consult on options to bury the cables and construct an offshore grid.

The protest was organised by Ardleigh Matters action group.

Member Peter Batchelor said: “These huge pylons, which are the height of ten London buses, not only look ugly; there are serious questions about their environmental and health impact."

Mr Batchelor also claims Ardleigh is “one of the worst affected areas in the whole route”.

Peter Batchelor from Ardleigh Matters

He added: “ More than 27 pylons are being erected in the centre of the small rural community, creating one of the most highly concentrated high voltage power lines within the UK.

“I think Ardleigh is beginning to feel like the Amazon rainforest as it is obliterated from the map and I am not sure how the residents are going to mentally cope with the impact on their once simple lives".

Retired chartered surveyor Maurice Gallaher, who lives in Ardleigh, said “it is appalling” that many people are not aware of the plans.

A spokesman for National Grid has previously said they are determined to “work closely with local communities”.

They added: “It is National Grid’s responsibility to connect new generation into the national transmission system and get it to where it is needed, safely and securely.

“We’re holding this consultation so people can tell us about the impacts they believe this project will have on them, and where they live.

“This is really important to us and we encourage people to talk to us and take part in the consultation.”

The Ardleigh Matters action group will hold a drop-in information session this Wednesday at Ardleigh Village Hall from 2pm to 6.30pm. Visit ardleighmatters.org.uk.

Visit ngrid.com/382QjOA for the consultation.