A COMMUNITY game turning physical activity into points – and prizes – is launching in Clacton and Jaywick.

Beat the Street will run for six weeks from June 15.

The fun initiative rewards residents for walking, cycling – or even skipping and jumping – between various locations.

Those taking part simply tap a special card against the ‘Beat Boxes’ located throughout Clacton and Jaywick to collect points for themselves and their team, which they can create with friends and family or by joining a school team.

Those who top leader boards will win prizes and players also have the chance to unlock ‘lucky boxes’ too.

Becky Dowling, from Community Voluntary Services Tendring, is running the game.

She said: “We are thrilled to be running Beat the Street in Clacton and Jaywick.

“This game is so much fun and really works in getting people more active while enjoying spending more time outside.

“There will be themed weeks and special events with extra points on offer to really get people’s competitive spirit going.

“Beat The Street was a roaring success in Harwich and Dovercourt with so many people of all ages taking part and we are keen to see families and friends as well as individuals from all walks of life enjoying this game.”

Delivered by Intelligent Health, Beat the Street is funded by the Active Essex Local Delivery Pilot - a project testing ways to encourage residents to be more active and to improve health outcomes and reduce pressure on the NHS.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), Sport England and Tendring Council are also supporting the project.

Cheryl Lomas, from Active Essex, added: “Beat the Street is a brilliant way to get active while having fun.

“Whether you’re walking to work or cycling to school, Beat the Street rewards that activity and in turn encourages everyone to move a little more.”

The game is open to anyone of any age and takes place in Clacton and Jaywick from June 15 to July 27.

Children use a card and map provided by participating primary schools, and adults can pick up a free card from one of the distribution points from June 6.

Go to beatthestreet.me/clactonjaywicksands.