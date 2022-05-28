IT was a normal day in 2014 when Tara McIntyre’s life changed forever.

Tara was on her way to her grandparents’ house when her car was struck by a drunk Mercedes driver who was on the wrong side of the road.

She was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance with a severed aorta, a fractured spine and a brain injury.

The next months and years were incredibly tough for Tara, 31, of Cressing, but she says her injures gave her a “renewed outlook on life.”

Now Tara is helping to set off a charity walk from the Headway Centre in Colchester.

To support anyone whose life has been touched by acquired brain injury (ABI), Headway Essex is launching its first Longest Day challenge as part of the annual Essex Fun Walk.

The event will see participants embark on a 2k or a 5k walk starting simultaneously from the Headway Day Centres in Colchester and Benfleet on June 19.

“I’m still angry. I was unlucky,” said Tara. “My boyfriend at the time was lucky, he was in the passenger seat and he walked away with no injuries.

“It could have happened to anyone, and it’s awful luck.

“People say life is too short and my injuries have given me a renewed outlook on life. Now I ring my nan every night who lives on her own to make sure she’s OK.”

Tara’s injuries were so severe her father had to identify her by her teeth to give consent for surgery on life threatening injuries.

She remembers how “disorientated” she was during the stay at Colman’s specialist rehab hospital in Norwich.

Tara added: “Because of my mental state, and concern that I would hurt myself having my family there was helpful, it gave me reassurance.

“I used to say to my dad ‘Please, pinch me so I know it’s not a dream’”.

Tara now has a weekly plan with lots of exercise which has helped her improve her balance, strength and stamina.

But what helped her regain her confidence was the support from Headway Essex.

She said: “I’m learning to write again, and I can hold a pen in my right hand which was my favoured hand before the accident.

“The social activity is a highlight - Thursday is my favourite day.

“Seeing people, their smiling faces and talking with them is amazing.

“These sessions are giving people hope.”

But it is the little things Tara appreciates the most.

She said: “A simple but important bit of help Headway Essex gave me was better cutlery in my kitchen, making it easier for me to grip, and use.

“It mightn’t seem much but it’s another part of my independence, being treated as a person, and help based on what I need.”

The fear of being treated differently was one of the greatest challenges Tara had to overcome.

She said: “I’m lucky, I haven’t experienced any discrimination. I was paranoid I would get it, especially using a walking aid but it’s been accepted.”

Now Tara wants to encourage everyone living with a brain injury to ask for help and “just go for it”.

She said: “It’s the best thing I have ever done. Some people are scared as they don’t know what it is going to be like, but I say just go for it as the staff and volunteers and the service users are so welcoming.”

Looking back at the incident, Tara says she was denying the fact she had a brain injury.

And if it wasn’t for Headway Essex, she would “still be in bed”.

She added: “A couple of years ago I felt I wanted to do something for myself and eat as healthily as possible.

“I’ve lost nearly three stone and feel much better for this.

“Before my accident I went to the gym about three times a week, the accident, of course, stopped all that, but by regaining some mobility, and confidence I’m feeling much better.”

She says “a brain injury is what it is” but she is determined “you can make things better for yourself.”

So although she can cover short distances at home, Tara dreams of walking without an aid one day.

Now Tara is preparing to set off walkers for the Longest Day Challenge in aid of anyone coping with a brain injury.

And also in memory of her loving grandad.

“Family is so important to me,” Laura said. “I have good memories of him, and my grandad was so proud of my recovery.

“Having him in spirit helping my recovery has given me strength. I spoke at his funeral – and I have more confidence now, than I did before the accident and I couldn’t imagine myself doing that.”

The walking challenge can be completed virtually or in small segments over several days, weeks, or at your own pace.

To join visit headwayessex.org.uk/headway-events/longest-day-walk.