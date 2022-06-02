ELDERLY and isolated residents will be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee with a special cream tea delivered right to their door.

Home Instead based in Frinton, Clacton and Walton and Tendring Eldercare will be delivering 200 cream tea packages to residents who can’t make the community celebrations, those who may be on their own or isolated.

Included in the hand delivered gift will be a special commemorative Queen’s Jubilee pin, along with a celebratory card.

Judges - Jean Allen, Home Instead Owner and Laura Marston of Tendring Eldercare decided on who won the drawing competition

Jean Allen, Home Instead owner said: “It’s fantastic that we have so much going on locally to honour The Queen’s platinum jubilee.

“We wanted to make sure that our senior residents who can’t join in the fun in person but want to mark this historic celebration don’t miss out.

“After all, they have grown up with Her Majesty and watched her amazing 70 years of service, so it’s important they are not forgotten.”

Delicious - Volunteer Marie Vall with wonderful cupcakes

Home Instead and Tendring Eldercare are also running a children’s drawing competition to find a royalty themed image to adorn the front of the card.

The winner not only gets to see their image in print and brighten up the day of the people receiving the cards, but they will also win a £20 gift voucher for their efforts.

Edward Bell, Tendring Eldercare's chairman, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for our two organisations to come together by including those within our community that are isolated and unable to leave their homes.

Royal - Dementia cafe volunteers with a cut out of the Queen

“Everybody can celebrate as one with their fellow countrymen and show our appreciation to Her Majesty.

“Events like this are designed to be inclusive and to ensure that nobody within our communities are overlooked."

The 200 recipients live across the region including Brightlingsea, Clacton, Frinton, Walton and St Osyth with many nominated by partner organisations including Age Well East, Frinton Free Church and Essex Carers Support.

Cuppa - Valerie and Len Duggan sit for a drink and a chat.

The team effort will culminate in an evening of cream tea packing and a mass delivery during the week of the Jubilee celebrations.