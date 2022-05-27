A GROUP that works to boost economic growth in mid and North Essex has been highly commended by national award judges.

The North Essex Economic Board (NEEB) had been shortlisted in the finals of the Government Opportunities UK National Excellence in Public Procurement Awards.

NEEB was recognised by the panel in the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Award category for its work in procuring business and skills support programmes to help recovery from the pandemic.

At the awards ceremony on Wednesday, NEEB was highly commended, putting it in the top three of its category.

NEEB is a partnership of Braintree, Maldon, Tendring and Uttlesford district, Colchester Borough, Chelmsford City and Essex County councils.

Tom Cunningham, current NEEB chairman, said being highly commended was recognition of the work done by the councils to help communities during and after the pandemic.

“NEEB’s emergency programme to boost recovery from Covid-19, both economically for businesses and in skills training for residents facing a drastic change in their working lives, is helping our communities right now,” Cllr Cunningham said.

“By taking a connected approach, across council boundaries, was vital to this to maximise the funding available to us and recognise people do not see the invisible line between council areas.”