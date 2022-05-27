A VISIT from a charity’s chief executive was cut short as lifeboat volunteers sprung into action to rescue a small boat as it drifted into dangerous shipping lanes off Walton.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) chief executive Mark Dowie visited the Walton and Frinton, Harwich and Clacton stations on Wednesday during a tour of the area.

Volunteer representatives of fundraising, management, shore team and crew assembled at the lifeboat house to hear updates on the news and receive thanks for their work.

Shortly after the meeting began HM Coastguard requested the Walton and Frinton station’s Tamar class lifeboat Irene Muriel Rees launch and assist a small sailing vessel with two people on board that had been disabled 17 miles south-west of Walton.

Dale Steggles, volunteer crew member said: “Once on scene we decided the best approach was to tow the vessel to safety to allow the crew to carry out repairs.

“While under tow the casualty vessel reported water ingress that could not be contained, this required the launch of the lifeboat’s smaller y-boat to put two RNLI crew on board to assist in stopping the water coming in.

“This was completed, allowing the tow to continue and the vessel was brought to Titchmarsh Marina where it was moored to await repair.”

The vessel had damage to the sails and a failed engine and was drifting close to the River Thames shipping lanes in winds gusting 30 knots.

Stewart Oxley, Walton and Frinton’s volunteer Operations Manager said this is not the first time a visit has prompted a shout.

He said: “This has happened at least three times now over the years, in 2005 we were visited by the chairman of the trustees of RNLI, Admiral Sir Jock Slater.

“He actually ended up going on a shout with the crew and then a visit from Mark Dowie’s predecessor, Paul Boissier led to an all-night shout just after he departed.

“We hope they don’t expect drama every time they come to see us.”

Mr Dowie also visited the West Mersea and Burnham RNLI stations on Thursday.