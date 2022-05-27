A HOMELESS man who was living on a busy seafront has admitted threatening a woman with a kitchen knife.

Albert Le Surf has been told to expect an immediate prison sentence for the crime he committed in Beach Road, Clacton.

The 25-year-old, previously from Thorpe-le-Soken but now of no fixed abode, threatened his victim with a kitchen knife, posing an immediate risk of serious physical harm, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Appearing via video link from Chelmsford Prison on Friday, Le Surf admitted one count of threatening a person with a blade in a public place relating to the incident on April 19.

Liam Edwards, mitigating, told the court his client has had issues with drugs and alcohol in the past and urged the judge to allow time for a psychiatric report to be prepared.

Judge David Turner QC stated he was concerned about Le Surf’s past, with the defendant having 19 previous convictions for 29 offences, including battery, attempted robbery and harassment.

He said: “I’m going to indicate custody is likely, just so Mr Le Surf doesn’t misinterpret that he’s getting an easy way out of the offence.

Le Surf will return to Chelmsford Crown Court on July 20 for sentencing, Judge Turner stated.