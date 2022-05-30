NEW plans have been submitted for a major new development of almost 1,000 homes on the outskirts of Clacton.

Persimmon Homes is again applying for permission to build a 950-home estate, along with a new primary school, healthcare facility and neighbourhood centre with shops, food outlets and community centre, on the Rouses Farm site off Jaywick Lane.

Tendring Council’s planning committee granted permission for the development in 2018, subject to the conclusion of a Section 106 planning agreement within six months.

But the agreement has taken “significantly longer than anticipated” due to the complexity of legal matters with various landowners – which means a new application must now be submitted.

A report by planning officers said the planning agreement is now ready to be signed with the developer and will include the provision of 20 per cent on-site affordable housing, a healthcare facility and a £554,900 financial contribution towards it, as well as the transfer of new open space and play areas to the council or a management company, land for a new primary school and a £500,000 financial contribution towards public transport.

It added: “Given that it has been over the six months since the original planning committee and following legal advice, it is necessary for the application to revert to councillors for consideration.

“Subject to details and mitigation, officers are satisfied that the proposal would not harm the living conditions of existing and future residents, or result in any materially detrimental impacts, whilst significantly boosting housing supply within the district.”

Despite the size of the scheme, the council received just five objections, although nearby residents branded the size of the proposed development on the ten-acre site as “ridiculous”.

Caroline Hyde, of Jaywick Lane, said the development is a “monstrosity” which would destroy beautiful countryside.

Persimmon Homes’ design statement says the masterplan aims to “create a development for the 21st Century”.

It is expected that work on the site, which is earmarked for housing as part of the council’s local plan, will start early next year if permission is granted.

A decision will be made by Tendrign Coucnil’s planning committee on June 7.