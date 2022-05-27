PLANS for more than 200 new homes on the edge of Clacton have been recommended for refusal.

Land Logic has applied to Tendring Council for permission for 220 self-build and custom-build homes, including 67 affordable homes, on land off London Road. The 26-acre site of grassland and scrubland formerly housed orchards, nurseries and a redundant builder’s yard.

Residents are concerned the development would erode the strategic green gap separating Clacton from the village of Little Clacton.

Donna Annetts, of London Road, said: “This land is a beautiful green area with beautiful landscape and stunning trees including oaks and willows which will be destroyed “Clacton have been forced to have enough development without more being done outside of the permitted plan.”

A report by Tendring Council officers said an ecological buffer next to Picker’s Ditch would be maintained along with two woodland areas.

But it added: “The land is predominantly green and essentially rural in its nature, with a mix of uses within the area typical of its urban fringe location, but providing an important role in keeping Clacton separate from Little Clacton.

“In this case the application site is outside of a designated settlement development boundary.

“The existing green gap would be greatly diminished by the introduction of substantial built form into largely open countryside of a fairly undeveloped nature.

“The introduction of 220 new homes would amount to a detrimental effect upon the local landscape, eroding the existing spaciousness while also bringing the settlements of Clacton and Little Clacton much closer together.”

The council said while evidence shows there is a potential need for self-build and custom build units that the application is “partly speculative” in that the proposed occupiers are unknown.

In a planning statement, the applicant said the application is acceptable with respect to its effect on its surroundings and integrity of the green gap between Clacton and Little Clacton.

“The proposal will deliver sustainable development, with safe access to London Road and a comprehensive framework of hard and soft landscaping, including a network of new green infrastructure,” it said.

The plans, which have been recommended for refusal by planning officers, will go before Tendring Council’s planning committee on June 7.