CALLS are being made for work to start on a key road project to make it fit for purpose for modern travel.

National Highways is planning an upgrade to the A120 by creating a modern dual carriageway connecting Braintree and the A12.

Public consultation into the plans was first held in 2017, and following this, both Essex County Council and Braintree Council decided on a route which will run from Galleys Corner at Braintree to the A12 to the south of Kelvedon.

However, work is still to start on the vital project despite it being considered vital to unlock the area's economic potential.

Green county councillor Paul Thorogood described the process “very frustrating”.

He said: “My feeling is an alternative might be likely to be chosen or the project is delayed due to lack of money but as yet there has been no formal notification of this or confirmation as to the recommended route from National Highways.

“The way this process is playing out is very frustrating and the unknowns are worrying for anyone who lives along any of the route.”

Essex County Council said it was “urging progress on the project as quickly as possible”.

The council said: “While we welcome National Highways’ work, we are determined there should be no delay in upgrading a road everyone knows is woefully inadequate for the job it needs to do.

“We need a real and practical solution for one of the county’s most important, yet most over-used, roads which, in its current state, stifles economic growth with unreliable journey times, congestion-related delays and safety issues affecting tens of millions of journeys every year.

“In the next 20 years, there will be a need for over 180,000 new homes in Greater Essex alone. It is vital infrastructure in the county and the surrounding areas can keep pace with this growth.

“Both roads are the responsibility of National Highways and Essex County Council will continue to work with them to develop and bring the A120 and A12 projects through to completion.”

National Highways said the next stage is for the outcome of the work to be considered by the Department for Transport but added there is no guarantee the project will even happen.

A spokesman said: “Since the A120 Braintree to A12 project was passed from Essex County Council to National Highways in 2020, we have been examining and updating the work completed by Essex County Council.

“Part of this process requires us to obtain up-to-date information on the routes to ensure all relevant information is complete.

“It is important to remember this project is a RIS3 Pipeline scheme, meaning it remains a potential scheme for development within the next Roads Investment Strategy (RIS) period which runs from 2025 to 2030.

"All the schemes in the RIS3 Pipeline programme remain uncommitted, with no guarantee they will be taken forward into construction.”