Six car parks in Tendring have been awarded a top safety accreditation.

The Tendring Council facilities have been awarded The Safer Parking Award Scheme Park Mark from the British Parking Association.

A sign of safety, it means each car park has passed an assessment relating to the quality of lighting, cleanliness, security measures and quality management.

Car parks which have received the award this year are Elm Grove and Ipswich Road in Clacton, Jaywick Sands Beach, Tower Street in Brightlingsea in Wellington Road, Harwich and Walton High Street.

Alex Porter, cabinet member responsible for car parks, said the awards demonstrated the high quality of the amenities.

“A Park Mark means residents and visitors can be confident in using our car parks, safe in knowledge that they are well looked after, which you would absolutely expect from TDC facilities,” he said.

“These awards are just recognition of that, and thanks must go to our Parking Services team for their hard work to maintain these high standards.”

Residents are reminded that as well as free car parks, the Householder Parking Permit allows free parking after 11am at most council car parks, except for in July and August – visit the TDC website at tendringdc.gov.uk/householder-parking-permits for details.