A COUNCIL has committed £25,000 of funding to offer training opportunities in a growing sector as part of a partnership.

Essex County Council has partnered with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) providing residents with the chance to train as a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) driver.

Tendring Council, Essex County Council, Uttlesford Council and Harlow Council have provided funding to create a £100,000 pot for the scheme, which offers the opportunity for residents to start a career in the growing sector.

Tony Ball, Essex County councillor responsible for education excellence, lifelong learning and employability said: “The logistics sector is one of our growing industries in Essex and this is a great scheme as it provides some of our residents with the opportunity to learn new skills and start a new career, whilst helping tackle the national shortage of HGV drivers.”

The logistics sector is a growing industry in Essex with demand for HGV drivers nationwide at a high.

The scheme will focus on residents in Tendring, Harlow and Uttlesford and provide the opportunity for a total of 33 drivers to receive the training.

Funding will be available for those in receipt of universal credit, with candidates identified by the DWP as part of its ongoing work to support claimants into employment.

