A CAREERS fair will showcase the opportunities available to Clacton residents.

ACL Essex will host the Your Future Matters careers fair at its centre in St Osyth Road next month.

The ACL team will be on hand to discuss one-to-one mentoring, apprenticeships, plus a £500 apprenticeship bursary, access to wide range of upskilling courses, digital courses and GCSEs in core subjects like English and maths.

Katherine Burns, ACL Essex principal said: “Your future matters is an exciting initiative that provides support for residents to get a job and land the career they really want.

“The careers fair will showcase what’s on offer for people of all ages. We have linked up with national and regional employment and training services to help residents get back to work, learn new skills and boost their wellbeing.”

The your future matters team will be joined by Community Voluntary Services Tendring, who will discuss volunteering opportunities for all ages, helping residents get vital work experience.

Business owners are also encouraged to attend and will be offered information, advice and guidance on how investing in apprenticeship programmes can support their business to grow.

The fair will take place on Thursday, June 9, from 10am to 4pm. For more information visit aclessex.com/career-fair.