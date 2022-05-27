A MAN has been fined £280 after assaulting a woman in Clacton.

Matthew Barnes, 45, of Park Way, Clacton, admitted a charge of assault by beating when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he assaulted a woman in the resort on April 15.

He was fined £280, ordered to pay £145 costs and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

He also admitted a charge of criminal damage after damaging a table, valued at £25, but received no separate penalty.

