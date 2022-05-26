A THIEF who spent £220 on a bank card he found in Clacton has been fined just £10.
Lee Saunders, 52, of Jackson Road, Clacton, admitted fraud by false representation when he appeared before Colchester Magistrate’s Court.
The court heard he used a bank credit belonging to woman to gain £220.
He also admitted a charge of theft by finding in relation to the card, which he found in Clacton between November 11 and 14 last year.
He was handed a community order to take part in up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was fined £10 and must pay £105 costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victims services.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article