A THIEF who spent £220 on a bank card he found in Clacton has been fined just £10.

Lee Saunders, 52, of Jackson Road, Clacton, admitted fraud by false representation when he appeared before Colchester Magistrate’s Court.

The court heard he used a bank credit belonging to woman to gain £220.

He also admitted a charge of theft by finding in relation to the card, which he found in Clacton between November 11 and 14 last year.

He was handed a community order to take part in up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was fined £10 and must pay £105 costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victims services.