A number of roads are preparing to close in Halstead.

Letches Lane, Oak Road, Grange Close and Tiding Hill are set to be shut for 145 days.

The roads are being closed to coincide with the construction of homes by Bellway Homes.

The roads will shut one closure at a time with the first coming on June 7, but the final closure won’t be over until October 29.

n America Road in Earls Cone is also earmarked for closure.

The road will shut from its junction with Tey Roads to its junction with Coggeshall Road on June 20.

The closure is expected to last 10 days ans is required while fibre optic broadband installation works are undertaken by Gigaclear Ltd.

n A village's road will be closed for four days.

Chapel Road in Tiptree will be closed from its junction with New Road to its junction with Factory Hill.

The closure takes place on June 20 for four days while Essex County Council carry out carriageway patching works.

n Get ready for a pair of road closures which will be shut for two weeks.

Long Road East in Dedham and Mill Hill/Dedham Road in Lawford will close from the junction with Jupes Hill to the junction with Harwich Road/Wignall Street.

The closure will be in place for 14 days from June 16 while duct laying works are undertaken by Gigaclear Ltd.

n A pair of roads will close on June 20.

Tendring Road in Little Bentley and Little Bentley Road in Tendring will shut for 12 days.

The roads will close from the junction with Heath Road to both of the junctions with Church Road.

The closure is required while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

n A village road is set to close next month.

Plough Road in Great Bentley, will shut from its junction with Cinderpath Way on June 20

The road will close for 12 days while new sewer connection works are undertaken by DA Cant.

n Three Braintree roads are scheduled to close for almost two weeks.

Notley Road will be closed from its junction with South Street to its junction with Stone Close, Coronation Avenue, will close from its junction with Notley Road and Kenworthy Road will close from its junction with Notley Road.

The closures are scheduled to commence on June 6 for 11 days while fibre works are undertaken by Gigaclear Limited.

n A Colchester road is scheduled to close on June 27.

Hamilton Road will close for three days near its junction with Maldon Road.

The closure is required while communication pipe repair works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

n Bures Road, in White Colne, is scheduled to close.

The road is scheduled to close on June 15 for three days near its junction with Colchester Road.

The closure is required while stop tap replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

n A closure is also set to come to Colchester town centre. Sir Isaacs Walk will close from west of its junction with Trinity Street.

The closure will start on June 27 for a total of three nights,

Each closure will begin at 9pm and reopen at 6am.

The closure is required while underground cable works are undertaken by Openreach.

n A Boxted road is in line to close for three days.

Mill Road will be closed from south east of its junction with Ellis Road on June 27

The closure is required while communication pipe repair works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

n Military Road will also close for one day. It will close on June 19 from south east of its junction with Mill Street for Anglian Water works.