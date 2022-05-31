EFFORTS to support bees in a village and at its railway station have led to the spot becoming one of the first in the country to be officially named bee friendly.

Alresford has been granted the status by the Bee Friendly Trust and is one of eight towns to receive the accolade nationally.

The Bee Friendly Trust launched the scheme – which aims to transform concrete jungles into wildlife havens - in 2021, with the first awards now being granted.

Frank Belgrove, Alresford Parish Council chairman, said: “We’re so thrilled to hear this wonderful news.

"So many people, young and older, in the community have played a part in encouraging pollinators to flourish in our town.

“Bees are vital to us all and this excellent award status for our community will increase awareness of their importance and help us do even more to help and support them.”

There are nine criteria towns must meet in order to attain bee friendly status.

These include planting up roundabouts, encouraging bee friendly schools, pubs and businesses, putting up homes for wildlife, planting wildflowers and being pesticide-free.

To achieve this, Alresford’s main projects focused on areas near to the old station house with a wildflower area to attract bees, and other habitats created at the village allotments and playing field.

A roadside verge was sown with wildflower seeds and a bee hotel was mounted on the station house wall.

Dr Luke Dixon, co-founder of the Bee Friendly Trust said: “Alresford is a wonderful example of the community coming together to make their town a greener, friendlier, uplifting place to live.

"The work in and around the station, led by committed community volunteers, makes it a delightful place to step off a train, or wait for the next one to come along."

Alresford Parish Council and Greater Anglia station adopters have also worked with the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership, Alresford Primary School and Cobnuts Co-operative at Alresford rail station to create an extensive wildlife garden with a bee friendly sculpture and planting, which in 2020 earned them a Department for Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) bees need champions award.