A SCHOOL hosted a special lunch to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Students from Tendring Technology College and the school’s new executive principal Michelle Hughes hosted the event, which was attended by Clacton MP Giles Watling.

The pupils were all presented with commemorative jubilee certificates by Mr Watling and certificates celebrating their successes academically and personally.

Mr Watling said: “This is a unique point in our history. I remember being a schoolboy when we had other jubilee events and looking back now on something to mark the event would be truly special.

"This is the point of this work to give children something to remember this event of great national pride.”

Mr Watling talked to the pupils about what it is like to be an MP and work in Parliament.

The school said students were particularly fascinated to hear about Mr Watling’s career change from the entertainment industry to politics.

Both Mr Watling and Ms Hughes expressed their pride in the students' achievements.

Certificates awarded on the day included Hannah Woods and Rachel Saunders, first prize and runner up for design the front cover competition in the Tendring Show, and Daisy Henderson and Alex Olney for achieving their best each day, among others.

Photographs of the event were taken by sixth form student Caspar Duffy, who also received a certificate for 100 per cent attendance.